Mother and grandmother arrested after baby dies of burns

A mother and grandmother were arrested on suspicion of negligent homicide on Friday after the death of a 15-month-old baby who was admitted to an Athens hospital with burns.

The baby was pronounced dead on arrival at the city’s Children’s Hospital on Thursday night.

The infant had burns to the lower parts of its body.

An ambulance had rushed to child to hospital from the private doctor’s practice, where the two women had taken him.

The women reportedly told doctors and then the police that they bathed the child three days previously with very hot water.

They said the infant was fine until Thursday afternoon, when they decided to take the baby to the doctor.

