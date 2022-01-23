Coronavirus: Fewer cases, more deaths

New cases of the coronavirus decreased, as usual, Sunday, because of significantly less testing, but deaths rose, while intubations declined slightly, authorities announced.

The number of new Covid infections for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Sunday was 12,108 from 18,333 the day before. There were also 84 deaths, up from 73 Saturday and 665 patients on ventilators, down from 668 Saturday but up from 642 last Sunday.

A total of 187,385 tests were administered, with 6.46% turning positive.

The median age of the last batch of cases was 36 and that of fatalities 78, authorities said. The median age of patients on ventilators is 66.

The Attica region, which includes the capital, Athens, had the highest number of cases (4,701), followed by Thessaloniki (1,182).

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,793,311 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 22,635 fatalities, 1,845 of them since December 31.