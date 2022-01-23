NEWS

Schools expected to remain closed on Tuesday due to cold snap

schools-expected-to-remain-closed-on-tuesday-due-to-cold-snap
[InTime News]

Schools across Attica are expected to remain closed on Tuesday due to the incoming ‘Elpis’ weather front that is expected to bring snow and gale-force winds to Greece according to a statement by Attica Regional Governor George Patoulis on Sunday.

“I believe that schools will definitely be closed across Attica on Tuesday,” said Patoulis in an interview with SKAI network.

The governor also mentioned that he has called an emergency meeting with all of Attica’s mayors to deliberate on the situation for Monday, and estimated that the official announcements will be made on Sunday afternoon.

