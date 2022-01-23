minister-states-remote-teaching-to-take-place-if-schools-close-due-to-cold-snap

Education Minister Niki Kerameus has clarified on Sunday that schools will employ remote teaching if they are forced to remain closed due to the forecasted cold snap that will bring snow and gale-force winds to many parts of Greece.

“If the functioning of any school is to be suspended, remote teaching will be used,” said the minister during a TV interview, pointing out that this is already the case in the northern city of Florina.

A broad meeting, chaired by Civil Protection Minister Christos Stylianides and with the participation of local administrative authorities, is expected to take place on Sunday afternoon to consider the expected extreme weather and to formulate any decisions.