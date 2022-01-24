NEWS

Civil Protection Ministry books hotels for people stranded in Attica



The Civil Protection Ministry has released a statement informing citizens that it has available hotel rooms for non-Attica permanent residents that have been stranded in the capital due to the extreme weather conditions.

“We inform all of our citizens with permanent residencies outside of Attica and who are unable to return home due to the weather that they can contact the Civil Protection by phone at 213.133.1038, 213.133.1210,.213.133.1216, as hotel rooms have been booked for the night,” read the official statement.

Greece has seen heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures as the severe weather front, ‘Elpis’, has hit many regions. Attica in particular has been covered in snow which has created many transportation issues.

