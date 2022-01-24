snow-forces-highway-closure-near-athens

Greek police say inbound traffic on the country’s main north-south highway has been halted from Km 58 (the border of Attica region) to the Athinon Avenue interchange in western Athens.

Earlier, police had warned that outbound traffic on the Athens-Corinth highway, west of Athens, from the Dafni crossing to the Diylistiria (Oil Refinery) interchange is only possible with snow chains. Heavy vehicles were temporarily prevented from using this section of the highway.

At around 10.15 p.m., the Athens-Corinth highway was declared open to traffic throughout, police said.

A rare snowstorm has paralyzed traffic in the capital. More snow is expected to fall until at least noon on Tuesday.