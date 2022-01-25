Death of Katerini infant not caused by Covid, coroner rules

The death of a baby boy in a hospital in northern Greece last weekend was not caused by Covid-19 but by an underlying health condition, a coroner has ruled.

According to the findings of an autopsy cited by the state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) on Tuesday, the five-and-a-half-month-old infant suffered from congenital heart disease, which is believed to have been the main cause of death.

The coroner is expected to know more after the results of tests on the infant’s tissue come back, AMNA reported.

The infant was rushed by his parents to a hospital in the town of Katerini on January 22 after having been diagnosed with Covid-19 a few days earlier.

Some media outlets reported that he was put on a ventilator and died shortly after, while others suggested he was already unresponsive when he was brought to the hospital.