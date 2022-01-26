NEWS

Donor organs save three

Three seriously ill patients have been given a new lease on life after the family of a 25-year-old traffic accident victim decided to donate her organs.

According to the state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency, the young woman’s kidneys were successfully transplanted into patients at Thessaloniki’s Ippokrateio Hospital and at Athens’ Evangelismos, while her liver went to a patient at the Laiko General Hospital, also in the Greek capital.

Meanwhile, the Papageorgiou Hospital, also in Thessaloniki, is planning to transplant one of her corneas into a blind patient.

The 25-year-old woman was hit by a van in on January 11 and died at the northern port city’s Ippokrateio Hospital on Saturday.

