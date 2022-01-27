Coronavirus: 19,712 new cases, 112 deaths, 633 intubations

Greek health authorities announced 19,712 new coronavirus cases and 112 virus-related deaths on Thursday during their daily briefing on the course of the pandemic. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also stated that there are currently 633 intubated patients across the country’s Intensive Care Units.

The new cases were identified from 235,938 tests, a positivity rate of 8.35%.

Most of the intubated patients (504) are either unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated, with 29 intubated patients being fully vaccinated.

There were 6,134 new cases reported in Attica, Greece’s most populous regions, and 1,916 in the northern port city of Thessaloniki.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 1,867,935, with a total of 23,083 deaths over the same period.