Man arrested in hotel on suspicion of sexually exploiting minor

Police arrested a 40-year-old man in an Athens room on Friday on suspicion of sexually exploiting a 14-year-old girl who was with him.

The man was subsequently led before an investigator and remanded in custody.

According to police sources, the suspect, who was a friend of the girl’s family, took the 14 year old to a half-board hotel in central Athens.

The sources said the girl’s mother alerted police after she saw photos that her daughter had uploaded to social media showing her together with the 40 year old. [AMNA]

