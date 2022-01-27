gang-turf-war-seen-behind-southern-athens-shootout

Five men involved in a fight and shootout last Saturday in the southern Athens suburb of Voula have criminal histories and affiliations that point to the incident being part of a turf war between drug and extortion gangs.

Three have been identified as Albanian nationals, one of whom was arrested in 2018 for an armed attack on police. They had apparently met outside a bakery to talk “business” over coffee, before guns and knives were drawn. All sustained serious gunshot injuries.

The other two men – a Greek and an Iraqi – got away with less severe injuries and it is not clear whether they were part of the meeting. One of them had been detained by police in June – days after two well-known gangsters were killed – for firing a gun into the air, saying he thought he was being followed.

An attempt was made on his life in September, Kathimerini has learned.