28-migrants-trapped-on-evros-islet-rescued

Twenty-eight migrants trapped in freezing temperatures on an islet in the Evros River, in Greece’s northeastern border region, since Sunday night (Jan. 30), were rescued by Greek teams on Tuesday.

According to the Fire Brigade who spoke to the state-run news agency AMNA, the group os made up of 21 men, two women and five children. According to press reports, the majority are Syrians.

The rescue operation was mounted by 10 fire fighters and members of the 4th EMAK rescue team who eventually transported the migrants to the Orestiada police headquarters.