police-raids-paok-fan-clubs-in-thessaloniki

The Hellenic Police has launched raids on several PAOK fan clubs in Thessaloniki on Thursday. According to information available to Kathimerini, there is a strong police presence in Papafi and Orestou streets and the neighborhoods of Evosmos and Ampelokipoi, which all house fan clubs of the Thessaloniki sports club.

Police investigations are hoping to find evidence that will help them identify further participants in the lethal attack on Tuesday that led to the death of a 19-year-old man.

Alkis Kampanos, a student, was sitting with four friends when a group of at least 10 individuals traveling in two cars pulled up asking them which club they supported. They then attacked them with sharp objects, one of which was a Karambit knife.

The main suspect, a 23-year-old man, has already been convicted of several offences in an expedited trial on Thursday and is expected to present his testimony over the murder on Monday.