total-coronavirus-cases-in-greece-break-2-million-milestone

The daily briefing by Greek health authorities reported 17,662 new coronavirus cases and 106 virus-related deaths on Thursday. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also stated that 568 patients are intubated across Greece’s Intensive Care Units.

The new reported cases have pushed the total number of coronavirus cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic above the two million mark (2,002,206). The total number of deaths over the same period rose to 23,833.

The new cases were identified from 277,070 tests, a positivity rate of 6.37%.

Attica, Greece’s most populous region, reported a total of 4,720 new cases and the northern port city of Thessaloniki registered 2,084.