Covid-19 deaths remain high, as intubations ease

[Stoyan Nenov/Reuters]

More than 100 people died from Covid-19 in Greece in the 24-hour period up to 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to daily data released from health authorities.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY)  said 103 patients died which raised the pandemic’s death toll to 23,608.

There were also 24,308 new Covid infections in the country, a rise from Monday’s 19,731. Greece has officially confirmed a total of 1,965,719 infections.

At the same time, 563 patients remained intubated across Greece’s Intensive Care Units, from 576 a day before. 

