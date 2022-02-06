NEWS

Newer trains for ISAP railway

newer-trains-for-isap-railway

Urban rail operator STASY is bolstering Line 1 of the Athens metro, the oldest service in the Greek capital – known as the ISAP electric railway – and one of its busiest, running between the port of Piraeus and the northern suburb of Kifissia.

To this end, STASY has already transferred three newer trains from lines 2 and 3 of the Athens metro into the service of Line 1 and is planning to add another soon.

The three newer trains run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to ease rush-hour traffic.

Transport
