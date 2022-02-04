Attiki Odos platform opens for drivers to submit compensation requests 

The drivers who were trapped for hours on the main ringroad around Athens during a recent snowstorm will be able to submit their application for compensation from private operator Attiki Odos as of Friday noon, the company said.

In this phase, applicants will only be asked to state the details of their vehicle, the points from which they entered and eventually exited the highway, as well as the specific time.

They will also be asked to provide a telephone number, email and bank account for when the procedure is completed.

If required, some applicants will be asked to provide additional supporting documents.

The electronic platform is accessible through the site of Attiki Odos aodos.gr.