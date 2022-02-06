3-missing-mountain-climbers-found-dead

The three climbers who had gone missing near the town of Kalavryta in the Peloponnese were found dead Sunday afternoon, the fire service reported.

The three bodies were found near the Kalavryta ski resort, the fire service said, adding they were being transported.

The three climbers, aged 50-55 and reportedly seasoned climbers, had set out Saturday morning to climb Mt. Helmos.

Resort staff gave the alarm about their disappearance Saturday evening when they noticed their car was still in the parking lot. Attempts to reach them at the cellphone number they had provided were fruitless, authorities said.

Local media reported that theclimbers may have been swept in an avalanche.