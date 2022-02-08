two-arrested-for-attack-on-education-ministry-institute-in-thessaloniki

Hellenic Police officers have arrested two people in connection to the bombing of the Institute of National and Religious Affairs in Thessaloniki on Tuesday morning. According to information released by the police, they are a 22-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man.

The neoclassical building housing INRA was attacked with makeshift explosive devices made with small cooking gas canisters. The entry was severely damaged in the attack as a fire broke out.

Investigations are ongoing.