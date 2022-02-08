NEWS

Two arrested for attack on Education Ministry institute in Thessaloniki

two-arrested-for-attack-on-education-ministry-institute-in-thessaloniki

Hellenic Police officers have arrested two people in connection to the bombing of the Institute of National and Religious Affairs in Thessaloniki on Tuesday morning. According to information released by the police, they are a 22-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man.

The neoclassical building housing INRA was attacked with makeshift explosive devices made with small cooking gas canisters. The entry was severely damaged in the attack as a fire broke out.

Investigations are ongoing.

Crime
READ MORE
rape-suspect-remanded-in-custody-following-hearing
NEWS

Rape suspect remanded in custody following hearing

File photo.
NEWS

20-year-old assaulted in latest case of fan violence

culprits-break-the-hooligan-omerta
NEWS

Culprits break the hooligan omerta

File photo.
NEWS

Inquiry into Hania jailbreak

[INTIME - File Photo]
NEWS

Crete police nab 3 of 5 escapees from holding cells

The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at a branch office in Zurich, Switzerland, Nov. 3, 2021 [Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann]
NEWS

Credit Suisse faces money laundering charges in Bulgarian cocaine traffickers trial