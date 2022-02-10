Suspect in Kambanos murder plans to surrender, lawyer says

A 20-year-old Albanian national wanted in Greece in connection with the killing of a young football fan in Thessaloniki last week, who is believed to have fled to Albania after the murder, intends to surrender to the authorities, his lawyer said Thursday.

Alkis Kambanos, 19, was fatally stabbed and severely beaten by a gang of youths in the northern port city of Thessaloniki late February 1.

“In the next few hours, he will surrender to the Albanian authorities and will agree to follow the extradition process,” Paraskevas Spyratos told the press. “My client’s intention is to appear before the Greek authorities. He is devastated by the incident… My client had a peripheral role. He expresses his condolences. The fact that he appears by himself is interesting. He is going to offer explanations about his role in the case.”

The lawyer also said that it will be known in the next few hours it will be known in which city of Albania his client will surrender.

Ten suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder.