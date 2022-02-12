sex-abuse-trial-of-director-adjourned-at-the-start

The trial at the Mixed Jury Court of Athens of prominent theater director Dimitris Lignadis began on Friday only for it to be adjourned until later in the month after his defense attorney cited a burden of professional obligations.

The case of Lignadis, who has been charged with four rapes, is the first prominent trial for the movement against sexual abuse.

Three of the plaintiffs were present in court Friday, while the fourth stated through his lawyer that he would attend the trial and testify when summoned.

According to the indictment, Lignadis, 57, took advantage of his name as an actor and director to approach and sexually abuse his victims. He has denied the charges against him since the day of his arrest last February when he was accused of rape by two men who were minors when the events occurred in 2010 and 2015.

He has also stated that he is bisexual and denies allegations he used violence against the plaintiffs.