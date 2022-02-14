12th-suspect-in-thessaloniki-murder-turns-himself-in

A 21-year-old suspect, the 12th to be arrested, in the murder case of Alkis Kambanos in the northern port city of Thessaloniki on February 1, turned himself in to the authorities on Monday.

The suspect, who has previously been identified by other suspects as “Dinos,” is believed to have been driving one of the cars (a Volkswagen Polo) involved in the fatal attack.

A total of 10 people are so far in custody over the murder.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old suspect who was last week extradited to Greece by the Albanian authorities is expected to appear before court Monday. The suspect, who fled to the neighboring country after the killing, has claimed he was not directly involved in the murder.