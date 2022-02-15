police-in-crete-arrest-third-parent-for-keeping-child-out-of-school

A 59-year-old man has been arrested in Crete for keeping his child out of school, making him the third parent on the island to face charges for neglecting their child’s education.

The most recent arrest took place in the region of Iraklio and concerned the parent of a seventh-grade pupil who has not attended school since the start of the academic year last September.

Under new legislation introduced to crack down on parents who oppose coronavirus safety measures at schools by keeping their children at home, arrest warrants can be expedited as soon as a complaint is lodged by a school’s administration.

Authorities in Crete have previously arrested a 40-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man for related offenses.