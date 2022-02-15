Court acquits defendant over mother’s murder, commits him to psychiatric hospital

A court in Iraklio on Crete on Tuesday committed a 53-year-old defendant to psychiatric care after he killed his mother but acquitted him of the charges of murder and attempted murder on mental health grounds.

The defendant, who has been diagnosed with an acute form of schizophrenia, stabbed his 80-year-old mother repeatedly with a knife and injured his twin sister during what has been described as a frenzied attack in October 2020 that took place in the family’s home.

According to state broadcaster ERT, judges hearing his case on Tuesday ruled that he was not of sound mind at the time of the attack and could not be held responsible for his actions.

They ordered that he be committed to a closed mental facility for a period of at least five years to undergo treatment.

In a statement to the court, the 53-year-old reportedly apologized for his actions and said he loved his mother and had no intention to harm her.