Experts agree to ease some measures

The expert committee advising the government on the handling of the pandemic has agreed to ease several ongoing measures after convening Wednesday. 

It agreed to increase capacity at sporting events to 50%, to allow standing customers who are fully vaccinated at entertainment venues, and for school trips to start as of March 1. 

However, the committee was not in favor of allowing the organization of large events celebrating Carnival to proceed. 

However, they reportedly discussed allowing indoor carnival events with the mandatory display of vaccine certificates. 

Experts are concerned that parades could become super-spreader events, which, combined with the increased travel recorded during the days of Carnival, could quickly disrupt ongoing efforts to contain the pandemic.

