A second earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale hit off the coast of the island of Lefkada in western Greece overnight, following a 3.9 tremor on Wednesday evening, based on the preliminary reading by the Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens said.

This time, the epicenter of the quake was reported shortly before 4 a.m. on Thursday seven kilometers northwest of the Lefkada town.

No damages have been reported.