Four arrested in Evros with 67 kilos of hash 

Four foreign nationals were arrested in Greece’s northeastern border after border security found them with six bags containing more than 67 kilos of hash.

The suspects were found on Wednesday morning in the outskirts of the village of Psathades, in Evros, with a plastic dinghy. Officers believe the suspects were planning to cross the border back into Turkey with the drugs.

The four resisted arrest but were eventually detained and later led before a prosecutor in Orestiada.

The face charges of posession, transport and trafficking of drugs, illegal entry into the country and violence against officials and judges.