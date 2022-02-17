NEWS

Four arrested in Evros with 67 kilos of hash 

four-arrested-in-evros-with-67-kilos-of-hash
File photo.

Four foreign nationals were arrested in Greece’s northeastern border after border security found them with six bags containing more than 67 kilos of hash.

The suspects were found on Wednesday morning in the outskirts of the village of Psathades, in Evros, with a plastic dinghy. Officers believe the suspects were planning to cross the border back into Turkey with the drugs.

The four resisted arrest but were eventually detained and later led before a prosecutor in Orestiada.

The face charges of posession, transport and trafficking of drugs, illegal entry into the country and violence against officials and judges.

Crime
READ MORE
[Intime News]
NEWS

Police investigating deadly hit and run in Thessaloniki

explosive-device-goes-off-outside-building-in-central-athens
NEWS

Explosive device goes off outside building in central Athens

woman-accused-of-forcing-14-year-old-sister-into-prostitution
NEWS

Woman accused of forcing 14-year-old sister into prostitution

[InTime News]
NEWS

Police arrest suspect in supermarket heist

[InTime News]
NEWS

Couple face manslaughter trial over suffocation death of 7-year-old boy

prosecutor-expedites-probe-of-fatal-hooligan-attack
NEWS

Prosecutor expedites probe of fatal hooligan attack