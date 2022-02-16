NEWS

Police arrest suspect in supermarket heist

police-arrest-suspect-in-supermarket-heist
[InTime News]

A 33-year-old man was arrested by police officers in Thessaloniki on Wednesday on suspicion of breaking into a supermarket in December 2021.

According to police investigators, the suspect broke into a supermarket with an accomplice and removed two safes, containing a reported 100,000 euros, broke into a third safe, containing tens of thousands of euros, and stole a laptop computer and several documents.

Police investigating the suspect’s apartment also found and seized a pistol and four rounds of ammunition, which he possessed illegally.

The suspect is expected to appear before a prosecutor while police are investigating whether he is involved in other similar criminal activities.

Crime
READ MORE
[InTime News]
NEWS

Couple face manslaughter trial over suffocation death of 7-year-old boy

prosecutor-expedites-probe-of-fatal-hooligan-attack
NEWS

Prosecutor expedites probe of fatal hooligan attack

[Intime News]
NEWS

Couple charged with murder of 7-year-old son jailed pending trial

rhodes-port-officials-seize-thousands-of-captagon-pills
NEWS

Rhodes port officials seize thousands of Captagon pills

File photo.
NEWS

Two suspects, including police officer, linked to suspected beating death

[InTime News]
NEWS

Police in Crete arrest third parent for keeping child out of school