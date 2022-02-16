police-arrest-suspect-in-supermarket-heist

A 33-year-old man was arrested by police officers in Thessaloniki on Wednesday on suspicion of breaking into a supermarket in December 2021.

According to police investigators, the suspect broke into a supermarket with an accomplice and removed two safes, containing a reported 100,000 euros, broke into a third safe, containing tens of thousands of euros, and stole a laptop computer and several documents.

Police investigating the suspect’s apartment also found and seized a pistol and four rounds of ammunition, which he possessed illegally.

The suspect is expected to appear before a prosecutor while police are investigating whether he is involved in other similar criminal activities.