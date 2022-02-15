prosecutor-expedites-probe-of-fatal-hooligan-attack

With Greece still reeling in shock from the brutal murder of 19-year-old Alkis Kambanos by soccer hooligans on February 1 in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, a Supreme Court prosecutor has ordered judicial authorities to give the case top priority.

Assessing the case as extremely serious in the context of organized crime and fan violence, Vassilis Pliotas ordered competent authorities to speed up the investigation in depth, revealing every aspect of it.

It was the second time the case has prompted an intervention by the Supreme Court. On February 5, deputy Supreme Court prosecutor Zacharias Kokkinakis issued a circular demanding that individuals involved in sports-related violence be tried within 30 days of their arrest.

A total of 11 people have so far been remanded in custody over the fatal stabbing and the injury of two of Kambanos friends.