another-prominent-actor-charged-with-rape

Prosecutors on Thursday formally charged a prominent actor with serial rape and numerous counts of attempted rape following an investigation into complaints lodged by four women who claim they were sexually abused by the suspect in the period between 2008 and 2015. Two of the women were underage when the alleged rape occurred.

According to a report by the state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency, which did not divulge the suspect’s name, authorities are also investigating similar claims by at least another four women in the actor’s professional circle.

The first suit against the suspect was filed last July by a well-known Greek actress and her sister. Both women claim that he raped them repeatedly over a period of six years, from 2008 to 2014, with the actress’ sister saying that she tried to take her own life in 2012 as a result of the abuse.

Two more suits were filed shortly after by another two women who made similar allegations of repeated sexual abuse, prompting a summons to be sent to the actor to answer to the charges, which he denied.

The case has now been put in the hands of an investigating magistrate.

This is the fifth such case involving a prominent actor in Greece in just over a year, after Olympic sailing champion Sofia Bekatorou came out publicly in January 2021 with her ordeal of years of sexual abuse at the hands of a federation official and encouraged other women who have suffered sexual harassment, abuse and rape in the workplace to come forward.