nd-expels-mep-kyrtsos

Greece’s ruling conservatives have expelled MEP Giorgos Kyrtsos after he criticized the government’s handling of the alleged drug bribery case involving Swiss drugmaker Novartis.

In a statement Friday, New Democracy said Kyrtsos had failed to “promote the country’s positions in the European Parliament” and was instead “giving the country a bad name by questioning the independence of the Greek justice system and by comparing Greece to states that violate the rule of law.”

“His behavior is an insult to all those who trusted him to represent them,” the party said.

“There can be no tolerance for defaming the country,” it said.