Gov’t council meets Tuesday over Ukraine crisis

The government’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Council will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognized the independence of Ukraine’s separatist regions, urging Russian lawmakers to sign treaties with those regions, enabling military support for them.

The Foreign Affairs and Defense Council, known by its Greek acronym KYSEA, is composed of the Prime Minister, the ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defense, Citizen Protection, Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, Shipping and Island Policy and the Chief of the National Defense General Staff. The Environment and Energy Minister willl also attend Tuesday’s meeting.

Mitsotakis, like other European leaders, has called for the deescalationof the crisis.