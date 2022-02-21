NEWS EU FOREIGN AFFAIRS COUNCIL

Dendias to raise safety of diaspora Greeks

dendias-to-raise-safety-of-diaspora-greeks

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said that he plans to discuss the safety of the ethnic Greek community in Mariupol, Donetsk region, during a meeting with his Ukraine counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

Dendias and Kuleba will both be attending the monthly meeting of European Union foreign ministers, also known as the EU Foreign Affairs Council, in Brussels on Monday.

The meeting takes place amid international fears of a Russian invasion. Reports on Monday said US and Russian leaders agreed in principle to holding a summit on the issue.

Mariupol is home to around 120,000 diaspora Greeks.

After a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Friday, Dendias said that “a conflict in Ukraine would have no winner and that everyone would lose.”

In this handout photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias arrive to attend the talks in Moscow, Friday. [Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP]
