lesvos-lottery-player-wins-8-7-million-euros

A lucky lottery player on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos won a whopping 8.7 million euros in Sunday’s jackpot draw of the numbers game Joker.

“We are so very happy that our store has helped change the life of a fellow citizen. The winner has not come forward, of course, but we wish them health and happiness, whoever they are,” the manager of the betting shop at 22 Eleftheriou Venizelou Street in the main town of Mytilene, Nikos Palasis, said in comments to the press on Monday.

He added that the winner had paid 10 euros for the lucky ticket. Another 19 punters won over 6,600 euros each in Sunday’s draw.