Women make up nearly half of police’s scientific staff

Women comprise 49 pct of the Hellenic Police’s (ELAS) scientific personnel, ELAS said on Friday, International Day of Women & Girls in Science.

The first female scientist was hired by the Hellenic Police in 1997, as an expert in the analysis of digital evidence. Today women in the Greek police hold varied positions ranging from science management, criminal investigation, psychology support in the protection of minors, to cybercrime analysis, as a video posted on its social media accounts shows.

A total of 7,916 women serve in the entire Greek police, of which 1,482 hold higher education degrees (undergraduate, postgraduate and doctorates) in various fields.