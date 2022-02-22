NEWS

Police officers injured in altercation near Koropi

police-officers-injured-in-altercation-near-koropi

Three police officers were injured near the town of Koropi in East Attica on Tuesday following an altercation in a Roma settlement. According to reports, the police officers were carrying out an inspection on the site at approximately 4 p.m. when a vehicle rammed into the group, with one of the officers shooting in the air to intimidate the vehicle.

According to the Hellenic Police, one citizen was also injured during the altercation.

The vehicle quickly fled the scene and investigations to identify and locate the car are ongoing.

Crime
