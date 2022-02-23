another-body-found-aboard-euroferry-olympia

A body was located on Wednesday during searches conducted by members of the Hellenic Fire Service’s Special Disaster Unit (EMAK) onboard the hulk of the Euroferry Olympia. The body was found by members of the 6th Patras EMAK Group and the 5th Ioannina EMAK group but there have been no further details released.

The hulk of the Euroferry Olympia arrived at the mainland port of Astakos in western Greece on Wednesday to facilitate operations onboard. However, conditions on the vessel reportedly remain very difficult.

The Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia was carrying at least 292 passengers and crew when it caught fire Friday three hours after it left the northwestern Greek port of Igoumenitsa for Brindisi in Italy. A total of 281 people were safely evacuated, while the body of a Greek man was discovered inside the ship Sunday.