NEWS

Another body found aboard Euroferry Olympia

another-body-found-aboard-euroferry-olympia
[InTime News]

A body was located on Wednesday during searches conducted by members of the Hellenic Fire Service’s Special Disaster Unit (EMAK) onboard the hulk of the Euroferry Olympia. The body was found by members of the 6th Patras EMAK Group and the 5th Ioannina EMAK group but there have been no further details released.

The hulk of the Euroferry Olympia arrived at the mainland port of Astakos in western Greece on Wednesday to facilitate operations onboard. However, conditions on the vessel reportedly remain very difficult.

The Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia was carrying at least 292 passengers and crew when it caught fire Friday three hours after it left the northwestern Greek port of Igoumenitsa for Brindisi in Italy. A total of 281 people were safely evacuated, while the body of a Greek man was discovered inside the ship Sunday.

Fire Shipping
READ MORE
fire-stricken-ferry-towed-to-mainland-port
NEWS

Fire-stricken ferry towed to mainland port

Seagulls fly as smoke rises from the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia, which is on fire for the fourth day in a row, in the Ionian sea near the Greek island of Corfu, on Monday. [Petros Giannakouris, File/AP]
NEWS

Greece halts search for 10 missing in ferry fire to tow ship

a-race-against-time-to-find-the-missing-on-euroferry-olympia
NEWS

A race against time to find the missing on Euroferry Olympia

Firefighters hoses down the burning Euroferry Olympia with 291 people on board near the Greek island of Corfu, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 [Albanian Defense ministry via AP]
NEWS

Stranded truck drivers pulled from burning ferry

[AP]
NEWS

Search expanded on burning ferry; 10 missing

euroferry-olympia-photos-show-extent-of-damage-after-fire
NEWS

Euroferry Olympia: Photos show extent of damage after fire