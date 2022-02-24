Greece: Attack against Ukraine is ‘blatant violation of international law’

Russia’s attack against Ukraine is a “blatant violation of international law” and “undermines European peace and security,” Greece’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday, adding that protecting the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of all states is a fundamental principle for Greece.

“We call on the Russian side to immediately end the hostilities, which, in addition to their other serious consequences, endanger the lives of civilians, including the Greek community living in Ukraine,” the ministry said.

“We express solidarity with Ukraine. We will continue to stand by the Greek community in Ukraine in these difficult times.”