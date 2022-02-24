NEWS

Greece: Attack against Ukraine is ‘blatant violation of international law’

greece-attack-against-ukraine-is-blatant-violation-of-international-law

Russia’s attack against Ukraine is a “blatant violation of international law” and “undermines European peace and security,” Greece’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday, adding that protecting the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of all states is a fundamental principle for Greece.

“We call on the Russian side to immediately end the hostilities, which, in addition to their other serious consequences, endanger the lives of civilians, including the Greek community living in Ukraine,” the ministry said.

“We express solidarity with Ukraine. We will continue to stand by the Greek community in Ukraine in these difficult times.”

Diplomacy Security
READ MORE
[Prime Minister's Press Office]
NEWS

PM slams Russian invasion of Ukraine which ‘tests international law’

This Feb 22 satellite imagery provided by Maxar Technologies shows a close up of field hospital and troop deployment in western Belgorod, Russia. [Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP]
NEWS

West unveils sanctions with more ready if Russia launches full-scale Ukraine invasion

[AP]
NEWS

Athens wary of recent Ankara moves

pm-to-hold-contacts-on-sidelines-of-munich-security-conference
NEWS

PM to hold contacts on sidelines of Munich Security Conference

athens-urges-greek-nationals-to-leave-ukraine-immediately-two-ethnic-greeks-killed-near-border
NEWS

Athens urges Greek nationals to leave Ukraine ‘immediately,’ two ethnic Greeks killed near border

[AP]
NEWS

Ankara insists on disputing Aegean status