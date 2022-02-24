Man arrested for possession of explosives, detonators in western Greece

A man was arrested in the region of Aetoloakarnania, western Greece, on Wednesday afternoon for possession of homemade explosive devices, detonators and drugs.

According to the Greek police, officers of its rapid-response squad OPKE stopped a car near the town of Agrinio on Wednesday and found 198 grams of cannabis, a small sword and a knife. The driver and two passengers in his car were arrested.

In a raid of the driver’s house, officers found 846 grams of cannabis, four homemade explosive devices wrapped in insulating tape, with detonators and a custom flame retardant, which contained an unknown explosive, another 497 grams of explosive, four more detonators and 17 rounds of ammunition.

The three suspects were led before a prosecutor in Messolonghi, while police is continuing the investigation.