Greece sending military, civilian aid to Ukraine

Greece is sending ammunition, “Kalashnikov-type assault rifles” and missile launchers to Ukraine, authorities say.

“Responding to a request by Ukraine and in consultation with its NATO allies and its EU partners, and showing its solidarity with the suffering Greek people, Greece will send, within the day, defense equipment,” a government statement said.

The military aid was decided at a meeting Sunday morning between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos and Chief of the National Defense General Staff Gen. Konstantinos Floros.

Two C-130 planes with the equipment have left a military airport west of Athens bound for Poland. The first of them is already at Rzeszow-Jasionka airport in Poland, unloading, and the second will arrive later, a Defense Ministry official told the Associated Press

Two more planes carrying humanitarian aid have just left Athens International Airport, also bound for Poland. They carry items such as blankets and food, from the Greek armed forces, the ministry spokesman said.

In Athens, hundreds of Ukrainians have gathered in the city center to protest the invasion. This is the second day of protests by Ukrainians, following Saturday’s gatherings outside the Russian Embassy in Athens and the consulate in the northern city of Thessaloniki.

