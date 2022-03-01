daily-covid-19-death-toll-eases-to-52

Greek health authorities in their daily briefing announced 17,167 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday and 52 virus-related deaths. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also stated that there are currently 408 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units.

The new Covid cases were identified from a total of 466,528 tests, a positivity rate of 3.68%. This is a significant decrease from Monday’s rate of 16.10%.

Attica, Greece’s most populous region, accounted for 6,283 new cases, while the northern port of Thessaloniki reported 1,809.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 2,438,872, with a total of 25,914 virus-related deaths over the same period.