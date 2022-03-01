NEWS

EU finance ministers to discuss impact of Ukraine war on Wednesday

[Francois Lenoir/REUTERS]

European Union finance ministers will discuss the economic impact of the war in Ukraine on Wednesday and seek to coordinate to minimise the fallout from the crisis, EU officials said.

The video conference, due to start at 1400 GMT, will focus on consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the national and EU level.

The ministers will look at the impact of EU sanctions and Russia’s response, including the overall affect on energy prices and inflation.

“The ministers will discuss how to coordinate to mitigate all that,” the official said.

There are unlikely to be written conclusions because the ministers had addressed the issue in statements last week after a meeting in Paris, officials said, although the situation had evolved since then with additional sanctions, including against the Russian central bank.

[Reuters]

EU Economy War
