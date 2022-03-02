Scientific Committee propose end to outdoor mask-wearing
The Scientific Committee advising the government on the handling of the pandemic met on Wednesday and proposed the end of mandatory outdoor mask-wearing. According to information, this easing of measures could come into effect as early as Saturday.
The Scientific Committee stressed that masks should still be mandatory in crowded areas.
Finally, according to the same information available to Kathimerini, the Committee also agreed to allow a return to full capacity for public transport.