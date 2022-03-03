seven-judges-fired-for-incompetence

The Supreme Court fired seven judges on Wednesday after finding shortcomings in the performance their duties, such as failing to issue court decisions.

In one case, a judge had failed to issue decisions for about 400 cases that were heard in 2012.

Other judges had failed to issue decisions for cases involving offences that fell under the statute of limitations.

In one case, another judge had to press charges as the judge in question refused to hand over files.

Some of the fired judges requested, as they are entitled under the law, to be transferred to the public sector.