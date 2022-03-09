domestic-worker-accused-of-child-pornography

A 28-year-old domestic worker in the affluent suburb of Kifissia was arrested on Wednesday on charges of child pornography after it was discovered that she was illicitly taking nude photographs of the children she worked with and distributed them online.

According to information, the father of the children saw the photos on the phone of the domestic worker when he was looking to find photographs of a missing expensive watch. He saw photos of two of his children, aged 2 and 3, while they were in the bath. It was also revealed that the domestic worker had shared the photos with others online.

The father visited his local police station to accuse the woman and the domestic worker is expected to have a hearing with the prosecutor on Thursday to face charges of child pornography and theft. Police investigations are ongoing.