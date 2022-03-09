NEWS

Domestic worker accused of child pornography

domestic-worker-accused-of-child-pornography

A 28-year-old domestic worker in the affluent suburb of Kifissia was arrested on Wednesday on charges of child pornography after it was discovered that she was illicitly taking nude photographs of the children she worked with and distributed them online.

According to information, the father of the children saw the photos on the phone of the domestic worker when he was looking to find photographs of a missing expensive watch. He saw photos of two of his children, aged 2 and 3, while they were in the bath. It was also revealed that the domestic worker had shared the photos with others online.

The father visited his local police station to accuse the woman and the domestic worker is expected to have a hearing with the prosecutor on Thursday to face charges of child pornography and theft. Police investigations are ongoing.

Crime
READ MORE
[InTime News]
NEWS

EU to harmonize criminalization of rape

[InTime News]
NEWS

Four minors arrested for assault of 16-year-old after soccer game

man-arrested-over-quadruple-murder-in-ilia
NEWS

Man arrested over quadruple murder in Ilia

five-people-accused-over-sex-video-in-thessaloniki
NEWS

Five people accused over sex video in Thessaloniki

eight-charged-with-drug-trafficking-in-large-cocaine-haul-in-veria
NEWS

Eight charged with drug trafficking in large cocaine haul in Veria

police-investigating-quadruple-murder-in-ilia
NEWS

Police investigating quadruple murder in Ilia