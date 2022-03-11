Covid: 21,260 new cases, 49 deaths, 361 intubated

Health authorities announced 21,260 new coronavirus infections for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Friday, a decline on Thursday’s figure of 21,863.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 49 deaths, down from 56 on the previous day.

There were 361 patients on ventilators, three more than on Thursday. Of the total intubated, 66.2% are unvaccinated or partially unvaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 2,604,626 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 26,473 fatalities. Of the fatalities, 95.2% had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

Of the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 199 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,156 to other confirmed cases.

The median age of new infections is 35 years, while the median age of fatalities is 79.