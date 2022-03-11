domestic-worker-accused-of-taking-nude-photos-of-children-remanded-to-jail

A 28-year-old domestic worker accused of taking nude photographs of the children in her care and sharing the images on the internet was remanded in custody on Friday after testifying before an investigating magistrate in Athens.

The accused, who is from Nepal, was employed by a family in the northern Athens suburb of Kifissia and looked after two young children.

The father of two children and the woman’s employer said that while searching for a valuable watch that he had lost, he discovered that the woman had taken nude photos of his two children on her mobile phone.

The woman reportedly claimed that there was no criminal motive in the taking of the photos but she was accused of distributing the material on the internet. [AMNA]