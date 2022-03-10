Four arrested, two sought over sports-related violence

Greek Police has arrested four people and launched a manhunt for two more over a slew of felonies related to hooliganism, as part of a wider investigation by prosecuting authorities into sports-related violence.

The suspects under investigation are facing possible charges of forming, participating and running a criminal gang, robbery, explosions, possession of explosives, causing serious intentional bodily harm, violation of the law on weapons, damage to foreign property and arson.

According to evidence collected so far, the leader of the criminal group is a 27-year-old woman, who is known to the authorities from past run-ins with the law. The criminal organization was allegedly set up and operated from April 2019 until September 2021 in Athens and Piraeus. The perpetrators acted in groups of 15 to 40 people, attacking fans of opposing teams and other victims with knives, batons and iron rods, and throwing petrol bombs.

According to information, victims of the attacks have in some cases allegedly identified the perpetrators, while in other cases where the attackers whore face coverings, they provided descriptions.

Authorities also subpoenaed the phone records of the suspects and established the links between the alleged members of the criminal gang, the plans for the attacks and the leading rile of the woman.