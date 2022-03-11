ninth-body-recovered-from-smoldering-euroferry-olympia

Rescue crews recovered the body of man from a ferry that caught fire while sailing from Greece last month, authorities said on Friday, bringing to a total of nine the number of remains found.

Fire Service personnel found the remains in the first garage of the ship, the Euroferry Olympia, which is moored in the port of Astagos, in western Greece.

Two passengers remain unaccounted for.

A total of 281 passengers and crew were evacuated from the ship soon after it caught fire on February 18.