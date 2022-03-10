Two senior citizens found dead in burned homes
Two senior citizens were found dead in their homes during separate firefighting operations in the northern city of Thessaloniki and the island of Lesvos on Thursday.
The first victim was a woman who was discovered in her burned apartment in the municipality of Ambelokipi-Menemeni in Thessaloniki early Thursday morning.
Six fire-fighters were sent to put out the blaze that damaged the apartment.
The second victim was a man who died when a fire started in his house in Mantamados, western Lesvos.
The Fire Service is investigating the circumstances of their deaths.